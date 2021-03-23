Northern Trust Corp Has $51.60 Million Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.90% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $51,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.72.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

