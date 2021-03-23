Northern Trust Corp Has $51.76 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Novanta worth $51,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

