Northern Trust Corp Has $52.05 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.33% of Innospec worth $52,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Innospec by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

