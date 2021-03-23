Northern Trust Corp Has $52.13 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $52,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 269,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 109.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at $473,710,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 330,482 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,114 and sold 202,700 shares valued at $12,564,233. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

