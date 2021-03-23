Northern Trust Corp Has $52.44 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.31% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $52,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 779,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

ZTO opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

