Northern Trust Corp Has $52.62 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Kemper worth $52,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.