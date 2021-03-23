Northern Trust Corp Has $53.25 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Relx worth $53,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

