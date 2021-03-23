Northern Trust Corp Has $53.87 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Portland General Electric worth $53,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on POR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

