Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of CoreSite Realty worth $52,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

