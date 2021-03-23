Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $49,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,156,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

THG opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.74 and a 52 week high of $133.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.