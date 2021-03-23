Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,016 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.99% of CVB Financial worth $52,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

