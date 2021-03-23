Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Post worth $49,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Post by 33.6% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Post by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Post by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Post by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 144,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,515.49 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $107.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

