Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,573 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $49,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,200,000 after purchasing an additional 282,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 463,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

