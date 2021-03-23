Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $53,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $16,409,006 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TPTX. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

