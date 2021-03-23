Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,707 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Westpac Banking worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 76,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

