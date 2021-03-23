Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,896 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of Kennametal worth $52,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after buying an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $3,484,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.