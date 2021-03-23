Northern Trust Corp Sells 156,575 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.60% of AGNC Investment worth $51,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

