Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,790 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $50,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 806.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $357.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.09 and a 200-day moving average of $338.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

