Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,345 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $49,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

