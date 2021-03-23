Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,496 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of United Therapeutics worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 171,218 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

UTHR opened at $168.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

