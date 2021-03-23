Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,795 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.90% of Adtalem Global Education worth $49,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 305,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

