Northern Trust Corp Sells 339,412 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $53,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 260,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

