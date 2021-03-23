Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,720 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Grubhub worth $53,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Grubhub by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 5,441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Insiders have sold 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRUB opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

