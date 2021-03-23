Northern Trust Corp Sells 51,838 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.47% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $50,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after acquiring an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 286,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $2,707,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

PDM stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.