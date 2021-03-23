Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,726 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.79% of Blackbaud worth $51,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Blackbaud by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Blackbaud by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.26, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

