Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,112 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.46% of PS Business Parks worth $53,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 101.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 92.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $159.65.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

