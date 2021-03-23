Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,638 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Perspecta worth $52,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perspecta by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perspecta by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Perspecta by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

