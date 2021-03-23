Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Ormat Technologies worth $50,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after acquiring an additional 530,220 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after acquiring an additional 522,845 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 266,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

