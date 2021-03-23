Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.55% of M.D.C. worth $48,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

NYSE MDC opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

