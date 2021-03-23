Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 165,255 shares.The stock last traded at $15.36 and had previously closed at $15.46.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

