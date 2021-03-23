Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.93

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.93 and traded as high as C$44.97. Northland Power shares last traded at C$44.45, with a volume of 983,646 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.30.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.