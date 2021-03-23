Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Northwest Natural worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,866 shares of company stock worth $179,508 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE:NWN opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

