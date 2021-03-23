NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.