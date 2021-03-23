Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $25.00.

3/8/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/26/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $13.00 to $20.00.

Shares of NCLH traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 879,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,127. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,665,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

