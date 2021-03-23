Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/22/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $25.00.
- 3/15/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $25.00.
- 3/8/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 3/2/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/26/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $13.00 to $20.00.
Shares of NCLH traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 879,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,127. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.87.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
