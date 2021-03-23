Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

