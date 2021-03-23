Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Down 8.2%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 33 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 746,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.