Novo (NOVO) Price Tops $16.18

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Novo has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1,539.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novo coin can currently be purchased for about $16.18 or 0.00029593 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Novo has traded up 149.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Novo Coin Profile

Novo’s total supply is 123,305 coins and its circulating supply is 64,036 coins. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency . The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com

