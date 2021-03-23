NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Wolfe Research

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NYSE:NRG opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

