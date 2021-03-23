NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NCNA opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

