Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NRIX opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,930 shares of company stock worth $360,127.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

