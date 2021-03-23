Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading 2.8% Higher

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.16. 91,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,768,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

