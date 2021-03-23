Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,299 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Nutrien worth $22,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

