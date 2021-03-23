Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.42

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $6.43. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 621,498 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

