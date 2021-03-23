NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

