Nxt Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $45.31 million and $2.17 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007884 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

