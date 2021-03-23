Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $304.95

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.95 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 84076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.50 ($3.90).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 292.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 272.11. The company has a market capitalization of £541.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.