OAX (OAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.07 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $33.90 million and $3.07 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00617189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023534 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.