Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.58

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.58 and traded as high as $28.80. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 37,063 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $244.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

