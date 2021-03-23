ODUWA (OWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,805.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $45,805.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

