OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.